Jharkhand: Over 2,000 school children form human chain to create awareness about LS polls

At least 2,000 school children formed a human chain in to create awareness about the upcoming election.

"Through this program, we want to urge people to go and vote. We really enjoyed going this," a student said.

In Jharkhand, 14 parliamentary constituencies will undergo polling in four phases.

The election will start on April 11 and will go on till May 19. The result will be announced on May 23.

