Lt Gen Ranbir singh reviews Amarnath Yatra security arrangements

ANI  |  General News 

Northern Army Commander, Lieutenant General Ranbir Singh on Wednesday visited units deployed for security of Amarnath Yatra and reviewed the security arrangements on the axis of Baltal and Pahalgam ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Jammu and Kashmir.

Lt Gen Singh was briefed by commanders on the ground of sound coordination and synergy between all agencies of the government and measures being taken to ensure safety and security of pilgrims.

Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Srinagar on Wednesday afternoon to review the overall security situation in Jammu and Kashmir and the security arrangements for the Amarnath Yatra in particular.

According to sources in Ministry of Home Affairs, over 1.10 lakh pilgrims have registered themselves for the 46-day-long annual Amarnath Yatra which will begin on July 1 and conclude on August 15.

First Published: Wed, June 26 2019. 15:11 IST

