Defamation suit against Kejriwal: Court records statement of BJP MLA Vijender Gupta

A special court on Wednesday recorded the statement of Vijender in connection with a defamation suit filed by him against and his deputy for attempting to "frame" him in an alleged assassination plot against Kejriwal.

had filed the suit filed against Kejriwal and Sisodia for allegedly "maligning" his image after they accused him of being part of an alleged "conspiracy" to kill the chief.

While recording his statement before the court, said that he was "deeply hurt by the defamatory and false allegations made by both the accused persons".

The MLA claimed that the false allegations were made to impact the Lok Sabha elections in which were held in the last phase.

He submitted that after both the leaders, who have millions of followers on Twitter, tweeted, he started receiving calls from people. "Kejriwal's tweet was re-tweeted around 3000 times while Sisodia's tweet was re-tweeted around 1300 times," Gupta contended.

During the Lok Sabha elections, Kejriwal, by citing a tweet by Gupta, had told a Punjabi news channel that was trying to get him killed by his own (PSO).

In his tweet, Gupta had said, "Before the slapgate on May 4, @ArvindKejriwal asked the to lift the security cover from his vehicle. The chief minister's instruction is registered in the daily diary entry (of the police). Since I had disclosed about it, could not get electoral gain of the incident. Out of frustration, Kejriwal says PSO reports to BJP."Quoting Gupta's tweet, the had replied, "Why BJP wants to get me killed? What have I done? I am not constructing schools and hospitals for the people of the country."He had said, "This is the first time when a positive politics has started on schools and hospitals in the country. BJP wants to finish it. But I will fight till my last breath.

