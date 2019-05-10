Luke Shaw wins Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award

Manchester United was crowned as the Sir of the Year for the 2018-19 season, adding to his team's of the season on Thursday (local time).

The defender has won the recognised sculpture of Sir Matt for the very first time in his United career.

"It's obviously nice for me, but I'd rather win no individual trophies and have a better season as a team. We need to move on and focus now on next season and what's to come," Shaw said in an official statement released by Manchester United.

"Ole has done an amazing job and of course we've had ups and downs but he's obviously looking forward to getting us back in pre-season and getting his proper work done for next season. We're all looking forward to starting fresh next season with him as the manager," he added.

The voting was done by many fans of Manchester United and they cast votes on the official app of the club.

Shaw secured the most number of votes, followed by his fellow team-mates and

The 23-year old defender follows the footsteps of team's David De Gea, who also won both the awards in three of the last four seasons.

Manchester United's present season in the hasn't gone according to plan as they are currently placed at the sixth position in the league standings.

Shaw has been a standout performer and has won of the month for United on three occasions this season.

The has made 40 appearances in all competitions ahead of the upcoming closing match against

Manchester United takes on on Sunday, May 12.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)