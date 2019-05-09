Our bouncing back ability makes us dangerous: Azhar Ali

Ali feels that their ability to back from anywhere makes them dangerous.

"It's annoying for us to keep being unpredictable, but it's true. We know we can back from anywhere and that makes us dangerous. We have done well in World Cups, even though no-one rates us that highly in the build-up. We always produce good performances so hopefully this will be a special one," ICC quoted Ali, as saying.

Ali, who announced his retirement from ODI last year, also commented over the speculation regarding saying that he might feature in the final group of 15 member squad if he performs well against England.

"It's up to the selectors but Amir is definitely a very good bowler. He's lacked form in a few ODIs and didn't perform up to his potential, but we all know he's world-class. It's up to the management and selectors to decide whether he's up to it or not. If he performs well against England, he might just get in the squad," Ali said.

Moreover, Ali expressed that have played a lot of in England in the recent past and it will benefit them a lot in However, he feels all the teams have the potential to lift

"We always enjoy playing in England and have played a lot of in England in the recent past. These five ODIs will help us as well. I'm looking forward to the summer, hopefully we can lift the cup," Ali said.

"Wherever you're playing, if you have information and experience of playing in the conditions. It will benefit a lot. But all ten teams have potential to win games and we'll have to see what kind of capability they have," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)