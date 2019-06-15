Madonna feels Instagram is designed to make one feel bad

Photo and is packed with dozens of accounts. One such Madonna, who has almost 14 million followers, feels is designed "to make you feel bad."

In a recent interview with The Sun, the American expressed her displeasure with the platform and said it makes people "a slave to winning other's approvals."

"You get caught up in comparing yourself to other people. Should I be like that, act like that, look like that? Will that make me more popular, or more successful?" told the UK paper, reported Page Six.

Towards the end of the interview, the 60-year-old revealed that she is also considering standing for She, however, immediately added: "I can't imagine a worse job.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)