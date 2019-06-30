Mahant Balaknath's chopper lost control, regained later

-
Chopper with Alwar BJP MP Mahant Balaknath onboard appeared to have lost control but regained it later and flew off on Sunday.
The chopper lost its control and started spinning while it was about to land to a big ground. Later, it regained control within a few seconds and flew off.
Few people witnessed this scene while the chopper was landing and shot a video of the incident.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
