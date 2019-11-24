Maharashtra: Complaint filed for 'missing' NCP MLA

Merely hours after the BJP made a surprise comeback to power in Maharashtra, a missing complaint was filed at a Thane police station for a Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA on Saturday.

NCP MLA Daulat Daroda allegedly went missing after visiting the Raj Bhavan earlier today, where Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar took oath as Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of the state, respectively.

Former MLA Pandurang Barora filed the missing complaint at Shahapur Police Station in Thane on Saturday evening. Daroda is an MLA from Shahapur constituency.

The dramatic turn of events in the state came at a time when deliberations among Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena on the formation of a non-BJP government in Maharashtra had seemingly reached the final stage on Friday.

