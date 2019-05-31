Maharashtra EWS quota row: SC asks state govt to complete counselling process by June 4

The on Friday directed the government to complete the counselling process and come up with a revised merit list for admission in postgraduate medical courses in the state after removing seats allotted under Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) quota to 25 students.

A bench headed by Justice MR asked the to complete the counselling process by June 4.

The court also pulled up the government for overreaching its order against implementation of 10 per cent EWS quota in seats for postgraduate medical courses.

On Thursday, the apex court had stayed the state government's order to give 10 per cent reservation to post-graduate medical students belonging to EWS in the general category in for the academic year 2019-20.

In February, the had issued a notification after the state Cabinet approved the Centre's decision to implement 10 per cent reservation to EWS students among the general category in government jobs and educational institutions across the state.

Parliament had passed the Constitution (124th Amendment) Bill, 2019, approving a 10 per cent reservation for economically backward sections in the general category in government jobs and academic institutions in January.

