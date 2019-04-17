Maharashtra: Villages in Beed district face acute water shortage

Villagers from the district are not getting enough drinking water in their area. The Babi village in the district is one such village, where villagers have to walk under the scorching sun for kilometres to get some drinking water as they face an acute water crisis in the region.

Speaking to ANI, one woman said, "We have to wake up early morning at 4 or 5 am and rush towards the well to fetch water. There is no alternative since we don't have enough water in our village."

"I have also seen the 1972 drought, but the situation is becoming worst now, we have to walk for kilometres to get drinking water. Farming remains a distant dream as drinking water has become the major issue for us now," another villager said.

However, water is supplied to these villages with the help of water tankers twice a day, people of all ages can be seen gathered here to get some water.

Beed, about 350 kilometres east of Mumbai, falls in Maharashtra's Marathwada region which comprises of 8 districts. The region is facing a severe water crisis this year.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)