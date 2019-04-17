Former union minister Ali Ashraf Fatmi quits RJD

on Wednesday resigned from the primary membership of the Lalu Prasad-led Rashtriya (RJD), following denial of ticket to contest election from Madhubani parliamentary seat.

According to sources, Fatmi might contest from Madhubani seat in on Mayawati-led ticket.

"After serving the party for 30 years continuously, I resign from the primary membership of the @RJDforIndia party," the former (MP) Fatmi tweeted.

A few days ago, Fatmi had told media personnel, "I was working with RJD for the last 30 years but they broke my trust." Fatmi had threatened that he will file nomination against the party on April 18, if he is overlooked.

Fatmi's son, Faraz, is presently the RJD MLA from Madhubani constituency.

On March 27, Fatmi had expressed disappointment over speculation that he may not be getting the ticket to contest the polls from the seat.

He had unsuccessfully contested the 2014 from

The last day of filing nomination from the seat is April 18. The elections in Madhubani constituency will take place in the fifth phase on May 6. The results will be announced on May 23.

