Malaysian Masters: Nehwal, Srikanth enter quarters round

Indian shuttlers Nehwal and made it to the quarter-final round of the ongoing Masters here on Thursday.

Nehwal registered a convincing 21-14, 21-16 win over Hong Kong's Pui Yin Yip in the second round of the women's singles event which lasted just 39 minutes.

Srikanth, on the other hand, moved past Wong of Hong Kong 23-21, 8-21, 21-18 in 64 minutes to advance into the quarter-final of the men's singles event.

After winning a close first game, the Srikanth seemed to have lost touch in the second game which he lost badly to Yin Yip. The world number eight shuttler, however, made a strong comeback and won the deciding game 21-18.

Now Nehwal will take on Japanese shuttler to book a spot in the semi-final of the tournament and Srikanth will be facing of Korea in his quarters clash.

Later, another Indian shuttler Parupalli Kashyap will take on of in the men's single event.

In women's doubles event, Indian pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Siki Reddy will collide with Indonesia's Ni Ketut Mahadewi Istarani and Rizki in their second-round clash.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)