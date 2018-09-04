Maharashtra: 856 detonators, 46 gelatine sticks recovered

The local police recovered 856 detonators and 46 pieces of sticks in district on Tuesday. Two people have been arrested in the

The initial investigation revealed that the two people arrested used the explosive for and illegal fishing in the region.

The was initiated after security personnel received a tip-off. More details in the are awaited.

The menace of is rapidly increasing across On July 17, in a joint operation by the Rashtriya Rifles, (CRPF) and the police, scores of detonators and other paraphernalia were recovered from Jammu and Kashmir's district.

On May 14, the CRPF and the recovered 482 gelatine sticks, 882 detonators, 250 meters of cortex wire, two coils of safety fuse and some other miscellaneous items were recovered during the search in East Singhbhum's Digri.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)