In the fifth meeting of the Governing Council of Aayog held here on Saturday, Mamata Banerjee, and were the only ones who were absent, said Rajiv Kumar, of Aayog.

"On a very short notice, we have got an overwhelming response. Only three Chief Ministers have not come. Among the three one has gone to (Thakur), one is ill (Amarinder) while could not attend the meeting," Kumar said at a press briefing held after the meeting.

"Rest all were present. Delhi Chief Minister, two Governors, and of was also present," he added.

" Aayog governing council meeting is the governing council of only Chief Ministers and Andaman was also present. Because has no Chief Minister, represented the state. Chief Minister has gone abroad so was present as an Chief Minister was was present," Kumar told media here.

chaired the fifth meeting of the at

The council, which includes all chief ministers, governors of union territories, several union ministers and senior government officials, reviews the action taken on the agenda items of the previous meeting and deliberates upon the future developmental priorities.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)