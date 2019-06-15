Fadnavis, other BJP CMs meet PM Modi

Devendra on Saturday met and apprise him of the steps being taken to ensure a drought-free region and of the river linking projects going on in the state.

"Had a very good meeting with Narendramodiji in We had a discussion on many issues, especially, river linking projects and drought free Thank you, Honourable Modiji, for the valuable guidance and your word of support for Maharashtra," tweeted after his meeting.

was in the capital to attend the 5th meeting of the on Saturday.

Heads of many other BJP ruled states such as CM Yogi Adityanath, CM Raghubar Das, CM Vijay Rupani, CM Pema Khandu, CM Manohar Lal Khattar, CM N Biren Singh and CM Biplab Deb also met PM Modi to congratulate him on the huge victory the party achieved in the Lok Sabha elections.

Earlier, PM Modi while chairing the meeting called for a collective fight against poverty, unemployment, corruption, and violence and for urgent steps to tackle drought and drinking water crisis in the country.

"Empowerment and ease of living have to be provided to each and every Indian," he said.

Modi said the goal of making a five trillion economy by 2024 is challenging but achievable and asked the states to recognise their core competence and work towards raising GDP targets right from the district level.

