Man arrested for pelting stones at Hanuman temple in UP's Muzaffarnagar

One person was arrested for allegedly vandalizing a Hanuman temple in Muzaffarnagar's Khatoli area on Friday, police said.

The accused identified as Musa hails from Bulandshahr city in Uttar Pradesh.

"The incident happened on the morning of July 4. A man pelted stones at the statue of Lord Hanuman. He, however, missed the aim and broke the glass instead. The accused also punched those present in the temple and made several objectionable comments against them," Ashish Pratap, Circle Officer (CO) said.

Police said that the man was nabbed by the temple priest and handed over to the police.

"He tried to hurt religious sentiments and destroy the idol. He has been arrested and sent to jail on serious charges. Such actions will not be tolerated. An investigation is underway," the Circle Officer said.

The accused has been charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Soon after the incident, several people from a Hindu organisation protested outside the police station, demanding strict punishment for the accused, who hails from a minority community.

The incident comes days after a clash broke out between two groups over the issue of parking, and a Durga temple was vandalised in Hauz Qazi area of Old Delhi.

Apart from temple desecration, stones were also pelted in the area leading to a tense situation.

