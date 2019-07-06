Hyderabad police undergo training on mobile radiation detection system

The Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Friday selected Hyderabad city and 55 other cities in other states for the implementation of its pilot project on mobile radiation detection.

Under this project, city police were equipped with radiation instruments.

The police were provided two-portable radiation survey meter, a 10-digital dosimeter and go-no-go radiation survey instruments.

The training session on Mobile Radiation Detection System, which commenced today, will end on July 6.

The entire Hyderabad police team, along with City Commissioner Police Anjani Kumar, underwent the training today.

The training would enable the police officials to build capabilities to become more effective in discharging day-to-day function, by imparting skills to deal with radiological emergencies.

