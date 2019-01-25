Man held in Hyderabad for raping 3-year-old

A 33-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl on Thursday night in Dundigal,

"Yesterday night a three year old girl was playing in front of her house when a neighbour took her to an isolated place and raped her," Shankaraiah, of police station said.

A case has been registered under sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The accused identified as Mohiuddin will be sent to judicial remand," the said.

