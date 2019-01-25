JUST IN
Man held in Hyderabad for raping 3-year-old

A 33-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl on Thursday night in Dundigal, Hyderabad.

"Yesterday night a three year old girl was playing in front of her house when a neighbour took her to an isolated place and raped her," Shankaraiah, circle Inspector of Dundigal police station said.

A case has been registered under sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The accused identified as Mohiuddin will be sent to judicial remand," the police official said.

