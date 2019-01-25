Delhi Metro Service to be curtailed on Republic day

Services of trains will be restricted on Saturday on the account of security arrangements for celebrations.

"The services of will be partially curtailed on Saturday, January 26 (Republic Day) as part of the security arrangements for the celebrations as per the instructions of Police," the Rail Corporation said.

The entry and exit of passengers at and Udyog Bhawan Metro stations will remain closed from 06:00 am up to 12:00 pm while the Patel Chowk and Lok Kalyan Marg Metro stations will close entry and exit from 08:45 am to 12:00 pm. However, the station can be used for interchange of passengers between Yellow and Violet line, DMRC said.

Metro schedules of Yellow Line ( - Samaypur Badli) and Red Line (Kashmere Gate-Raja Nahar Singh) have also been partially modified.

The metro stations on Violet Line, namely ITO, Delhi Gate, Lal Quila, Jama Masjid, will remain open throughout the day. However, certain entry and exit gates at these stations will remain closed from the start of till 12:00 pm.

In addition, all the Metro parking lots will remain closed from 06.00 am on January 25 to 2.00 pm on January 26.

Security arrangements in the capital has been beefed up. Around 25,000 police personnel deployed in and around Rajpath with almost 405 DFMG gates set up at all entry and exit points of which, 30 crucial entry points have been equipped with CCTV cameras integrated with feature. All wanted terrorists and criminals' data, along with their photographs have been fed into them.

Snipers, equipped with anti-drone guns, will be stationed on a total of 160 rooftops and buildings in and around the area of the parade will be evacuated on January 25 after 12 pm and will be sealed till the main Parade event.

Meanwhile, security has also been heightened in Jammu and Kashmir, especially on

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)