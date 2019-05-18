Man shot at by unknown assailants in Delhi's Rohini

-
In a horrendous incident, a man was shot at by unknown assailants in Rohini Sector-11.
Manish, a resident of Kheda Khurd village was travelling in an Accent car with his friends when a Swift car overtook their car and some unknown persons came out of the latter car and started firing indiscriminately.
Manish ran for his life but was allegedly hit by four bullets. He was immediately taken to Dr B R Ambedkar Hospital. Later, he was referred to Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh for better treatment.
As the injured's condition is critical, he has been kept under the observation of doctors.
An FIR has been lodged at K.N Katju Marg police station and an investigation is underway.
