JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

Unsatisfied with C'garh govt SIT report, SC refers Edesmeta massacre case to CBI
Business Standard

Man shot at by unknown assailants in Delhi's Rohini

ANI  |  General News 

In a horrendous incident, a man was shot at by unknown assailants in Rohini Sector-11.

Manish, a resident of Kheda Khurd village was travelling in an Accent car with his friends when a Swift car overtook their car and some unknown persons came out of the latter car and started firing indiscriminately.

Manish ran for his life but was allegedly hit by four bullets. He was immediately taken to Dr B R Ambedkar Hospital. Later, he was referred to Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh for better treatment.

As the injured's condition is critical, he has been kept under the observation of doctors.

An FIR has been lodged at K.N Katju Marg police station and an investigation is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, May 18 2019. 14:05 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements