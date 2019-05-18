Alwar: Alleged rapist beaten to death by victim's family

A youth was beaten to death here by relatives of a minor who alleged that the boy along with his two friends had raped the girl on May 14.

Three people including Lokesh, a resident of Bagheri Khurd, Ramvir, a resident of Dev Haran and the dead accused Rahul, allegedly raped a minor after they came to attend a wedding in Devnath village. After learning about the incident, the family members of the minor beat one of the accused to death while the other two managed to escape.

The remaining two accused have been detained by the police. Two cases, one of a gangrape and another of have been registered in station of the district.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

