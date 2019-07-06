Manoj Bajpayee takes break from film to teach acting at NSD

Manoj Bajpayee, who will be next seen in the Netflix thriller 'Mrs Serial Killer', recently took a short break from films to give acting lessons where he was rejected three times before he began his acting career.

During his nine-month break, the National Award-winning actor gave classes at the National School of Drama, imparting the knowledge he has gathered working in the industry over the years, to the aspiring actors.

"I needed to take (time) off from my work which was becoming quite a routine life. And routine (is) something that I Always hated. Getting in the morning leaving for job and coming back in the evening. To reinvent myself I really needed to focus on something else and divide my mind completely from whatever I was doing. I think this was the best 8- 9 months of my life," the actor said.

Earlier this year, the actor was honoured with Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian award.

The actor was last seen in the critically acclaimed Drama/Thriller 'Sonchiriya', released in March, alongside Sushant Singh Rajput, Ashutosh Rana, Bhumi Pednekar and Ranvir Shorey.

Manoj is best known for his phenomenal performances in films like 'Satya', 'Pinjar', 'Aligarh', 'Rajneeti', 'Sonchiraiya', 'Zubeidaa' and 'Gangs of Wasseypur' series.

