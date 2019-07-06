Salman Khan's 'Sultan' turns three

Salman Khan starrer 'Sultan' which grabbed eyeballs for the amazing transformation the actor went through for the movie has completed three years today.

Thanking all, Ali Abbas Zafar, who directed the film shared pictures on his Twitter account on Saturday.

The picture shows a scene from the film where the lead pair Salman Khan and Anushka Sharma is romancing on the terrace.

Not only was the film successful at the box office but also gave hit tracks like 'Baby Ko Bass Pasand hai' and 'Jag Ghoomeya.'

'Sultan' is a story of a wrestler played by Salman who in a bid to impress a woman wrestler, played by Anushka, decides to pursue wrestling and ends up becoming successful only to lose his ladylove when things take a bad turn.

The film produced by Aditya Chopra was released in 2016.

