Mark Taylor quits as Cricket Australia director

Former Australian Mark Taylor, on Monday, stepped down from his position as director of the (CA) with immediate effect. Taylor has served the national Australian board for 13 years.

Taylor's resignation letter directed to CA's states that his move comes close on the heels of the strained relations between CA and "A decision following a high degree of soul-searching and, importantly, having the game's best interest clearly in mind," he stated.

Raking the ball-tampering saga, he added that sustaining good relations between an employer and employee has been his "principal brief" since the scandal in March.

The former Australian batsman mentioned that conflict arising between CA and the has forced him to take the step. "The time, therefore, has arrived to work for me to step back and allow Australian and the to work from a fresh page in restoring the important values that have enabled Australia, for many years, to be recognized as one of the world's most admired and successful nations."

Pointing his own role with the Nine Networks, he said, "My decision also removes the conflicts that have lately emerged with me striving to achieve a better working relationship between and the Australian Cricketers Association whilst having to address my ongoing role of reporting on cricket for the Nine Network".

