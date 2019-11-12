MHA commutes death sentence of Balwant Singh Rajoana; informs Punjab, Chandigarh administrations

-
The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has commuted the death sentence of Balwant Singh Rajoana, a convict in former Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh's assassination case. The order has been conveyed to the Punjab and Chandigarh administrations.
The Chandigarh administration will pursue remission orders.
Rajoana, who was sentenced to death in 2007, will now undergo life imprisonment.
Earlier, the Union Home Ministry had approved the commutation of Rajaona's death sentence to life imprisonment as a humanitarian gesture on the 550th Prakash Purb of Guru Nanak Dev.
On August 31, 1995, 17 people, including the then chief minister Beant Singh, were killed in an explosion outside the Civil Secretariat in Chandigarh.
