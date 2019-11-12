Convict in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case Perarivalan to walk out of prison today on parole

Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict Perarivalan will be out on Tuesday from the Central Prison Vellore on parole. He will be released temporarily due to his father's poor health.

This is the second time Perarivalan will be out on parole. In 2017, he was released for 30 days which was extended by another 30 days on his mother Arpudhammal's request.

Perarivalan and six other people were sentenced to life imprisonment in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case.

In May 1991, Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by a Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) suicide bomber during an election rally in Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu. The attack also left 14 other people dead.

