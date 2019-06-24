JUST IN
Microsoft planning a foldable Surface with Android apps: Report

ANI  |  Others 

Microsoft is reportedly planning to introduce a smaller Surface-like tablet that will have a foldable display.

IHS Markit told Forbes in an email that the purported Microsoft tablet is expected to sport two 9-inch screens with a 4:3 aspect ratio.

The device is likely to run Windows Core OS to support the dual display, and come equipped with Android Apps, iCloud service, support 5G/LTE, and adopt Intel's 10nm Lakefield SoC. It is expected to release in Q1 2020 or by the first half of 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, June 24 2019. 22:42 IST

