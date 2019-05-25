Microsoft Xbox One S Fortnite Limited leaked

Microsoft's rumoured new One S Limited Edition has been and from the first look of the console, it is solely for purple lovers.

The images, obtained by the WinFuture, show off the upcoming gaming console with a in a new Gradient Purple. In terms of the specifications, the Fornite-themed console will offer 1TB

The new One S Limited Edition Bundle is rumoured to release in the US at USD 299. is expected to pack new 'Dark Vertex' skin and 2000 V-Bucks in-game currency, along with a monthly subscription of Live Gold, EA Access, and Xbox Game Pass in the bundle.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)