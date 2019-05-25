Huawei barred from using SD cards in future devices

There is no end to Huawei's agonies it seems. After the lethal ban from the US government, the (SDA) has also barred China-based tech giant.

is responsible for standardising SD and microSD cards. has been delisted on the group's official website, which means it will no longer be able to offer products using official branding or participate in setting card standards, reports.

SDA's decision comes in light of the recent orders from the to ban from doing business in the US over concerns that the company may pose risks to national security.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)