Huawei barred from using SD cards in future devices

There is no end to Huawei's agonies it seems. After the lethal ban from the US government, the SD Association (SDA) has also barred China-based tech giant.
SDA is responsible for standardising SD and microSD cards. Huawei has been delisted on the group's official website, which means it will no longer be able to offer products using official SDA branding or participate in setting card standards, Engadget reports.
SDA's decision comes in light of the recent orders from the US Department of Commerce to ban Huawei from doing business in the US over concerns that the company may pose risks to national security.
