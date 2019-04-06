Miranda Lambert announces new tour

Singer-songwriter is back to treat her fans with a reboot of her 2010 tour.

The recently announced 'Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars' tour will be launched on September 13 in Uncasville, The shared the dates of the tour in her latest post.

"The #RoadsideBarsandPinkGuitars Tour is back! I'm so excited and honoured to be on a tour with some of my favourite artists who each inspire me in a different way. Fan club presales begin April 9. Visit for info," she wrote alongside a poster of the tour.

The event, to run on various dates, will also feature special guests including Maren Morris, Elle King, Pistol Annies, Tenille Townes, and

This comes just days after the 35-year-old teased her fans with a cryptic post announcing that something new was "coming soon."

The intriguing post sent her followers into a frenzy over the possibility of announcing new music or a pregnancy.

"What's coming new music or baby????? Got to know," one follower commented on the singer's post. "I can't decide if I'm more excited for a tour, new music or a baby," another one wrote.

Lambert's last solo album was ' 2016, though she also released with her band 'Pistol Annies' in November. Meanwhile, her most recent tour, called 'Livin' Like Hippies', wrapped in June, last year.

She is all set to hit the stage on Sunday at the 54th Awards, reported People.

Lambert will perform a flashback mashup of her greatest hits, and will also sing with as part of the 'ACM Flashbacks' series, which honours classic country music hits.

She's nominated for both Female of the Year and Music Event of the Year, for her feature on Jason Aldean's 'Drowns the Whiskey'.

Apart from her professional life, she has also been making headlines for her personal life as the star secretly tied the knot with in January.

