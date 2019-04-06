Farhan releases new single from debut album 'Echoes'

has released a new single from his debut album 'Echoes' on Saturday. The shared the news through an post. The song is titled 'Pain or Pleasure'.

"You can now listen to my latest single Pain or Pleasure Go get your copy now! Link In Bio #PainOrPleasure#Echoes," the captioned.

The multi-talented star who is credited with some foot-tapping numbers like 'Rock On', 'Pichle Saat', 'Dil Dhadakne Do' and 'Havan Kund', etc. from his films, had shared an update on last month about the upcoming release of his album.

"Hey .. my debut album 'Echoes' will be out really soon. Each of the 11 songs on the album have special meaning to me and I can't wait for you to hear them Pre-order now via my link in bio to get your copy as soon as it's released Big hug # #debutalbum."

'Echoes' will have 11 songs in all, of which 'Seagull', 'Why Couldn't It Be Me' have been released already.

had shared in a tweet: 'Why couldn't it be me' is about the loss of innocence and childhood in an adult's war'.

recently wrapped up shooting for 'The Sky Is Pink' alongside Priyanka Chopra.

