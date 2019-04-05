'PM Narendra Modi' to release on first day of polling, April 11

starrer 'PM Narendra Modi', which was earlier scheduled to release on April 5, has got a new release date. The film will now hit the theatres on April 11.

This comes just a day after the makers of the 'PM Narendra Modi' confirmed that the film will not release on April 5 as scheduled.

The director of the film, Omung Kumar took to his handle to announce the new release date of the upcoming film.

"Thank you everyone for your support. Here's the date when our film #PMNarendraModi will be releasing. 11th April. Jai hind," he wrote along with a new poster of the film.

The poster features Vivek as

The film has come under a cloud with opposition parties claiming that its release was planned for April 5 with the intention of influencing voters in the Lok Sabha elections.

Various political parties also stated that releasing it less than a week before the is a violation of the Model Code of Conduct. Several political leaders had requested to delay the release of the biopic and the matter was taken up by the

Vivek had earlier taken potshots at the party, saying that its leaders were scared of the "Chowkidar's danda (watchman's baton)". He rejected allegations that the film's release violates the Model Code of Conduct, saying that the objective was simply to pay tribute to an extraordinary personality.

The biopic also ran into trouble over credits after lyricists and said that they were credited without contributing lyrics for the song of the film. The producer, however, stated that their old songs were reworked so they gave credit to the artistes.

The film depicts the journey of Modi from his humble beginnings to his years as a and finally his landmark election as the of the country.

Vivek plays the titular role of Prime Minister Modi in the biopic and will be seen essaying as many as nine different looks. This is the first time that the 42-year-old will be seen playing a real-life character in the upcoming drama.

Apart from Vivek, the film also stars Boman Irani, Darshan Kumaar, Zarina Wahab, Manoj Joshi, Prashant Narayanan, Barkha Bisht Sengupta, Akshat R Saluja, Anjan Shrivastav, and in pivotal roles.

Omung Kumar has previously helmed critically acclaimed films including 'Mary Kom' and 'Sarbjit'. The biographical drama is being produced by Sandip Singh, and Suresh

The Lok Sabha election is scheduled to be held in seven phases beginning April 11 and concluding on May 19. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

