Miranda Lambert spends quality time with husband Brendan McLoughlin in California

American singer-songwriter and newlywed Miranda Lambert is enjoying her time with husband Brendan McLoughlin on a short trip to Lake Tahoe in California.

According to E-News, with temperatures rising all weekend long, the newlywed couple in order to beat the heat was seen enjoying quality time with each other to Lake Tahoe.

The 35-year-old singer shared a series of pictures on Instagram and wrote, " Lake Tahoe ..a great show and a few really cool days off!"

During the couple's trip, 'It All Comes Out in Wash' singer not only captured some of the breath-taking views, but the duo also shared their fun-filled lake day.

Posing on a boat along the lake, the couple twinning in blue swimwear was seen posing happily for the camera.

This week, the Texas native singer shared her first single in nearly 15 months. The way she teased her fans about the upcoming single was a bit cheesy.

The singer uploaded a video on Instagram where her husband can be seen doing the laundry shirtless.

"Having time off to write was great," she told Billboard. "I got to live some life for a little bit, which helps, but I'm definitely really excited to have new music to play on the road."

During the interview, she also opened up about married life and the one tiny thing she has the "tendency" to do to her beau.

"He said he's happy for me and whatever it takes to get my song out there," the country star shared. "I do have a tendency to creep on him when he's doing house chores shirtless. And so I figured why not share that with my friends? I creep on him doing all kinds of things: mowing, laundry, dishes. So whenever the next promo comes around, I'm sure I'll have a video.

