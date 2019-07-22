Lili Reinhart says filming 'Riverdale', 'Hustlers' simultaneously was intense

Actress Lili Reinhart on Sunday spoke about what it felt like to film 'Riverdale' and 'Hustlers' at the same time.

Admitting that she had two totally different experience, Reinhart said, "It was intense." She told E! News at Comic-Con 2019 in San Diego.

"[But] really a lot of fun and so different from Riverdale. I started filming Hustlers as I was wrapping the third season, so I was going back and forth a lot, which was two completely different...worlds," she said.

"It was a really great experience," Reinhart added further.

Her 'Riverdale' co-star Camila Mendes chimed in during the interview and said Reinhart was made for the stripper film. "It was written in the cards for her," said the 25-year-old actress.

When Reinhart asked the reason behind the statement, Mendes reminded her of that one steamy 'Riverdale' episode. "Because of that episode...when you did a strip tease."

"We don't talk about that," Reinhart said with a cheeky smile.

Jokes apart, the 22-year-old star said that she had a wonderful experience working with Jennifer Lopez, who plays Ramona, the mastermind and ringleader of the stripper crew.

"I think you learn something from every person that you work with, big or small," Reinhart said of the 49-year-old actress and singer. "I can respect the fact that J.Lo has been doing this for over two decades of her life and she still kills it."

Starring Constance Wu, Cardi B, Keke Palmer, Julia Stiles, Lizzo and more, 'Hustlers' is all set to hit theatres on September 13.

'Riverdale' will guest star Shannen Doherty in the Season 4 premiere to honour her friend and former co-star, Luke Perry.

