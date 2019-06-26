Mobile phones, iron rods seized from prisoners in raids in two Kerala jails

In two separate lightning raids at the in Kannur and Viyyur, has seized a total of 28 cell phones, chargers, sim cards, iron bars, narcotic items among others from their possession.

The raids, led by of Prisons (DGP) G H Yathish Chandra at Kannur and central prisons respectively began around 4 am and ended at 7.15 am on Saturday.

A case has been registered against four inmates including Kodi Suni, who is an accused in the TP Chandrasekharan murder case.

Two prisoners were shifted to Trivandrum from Viyyur, officials said.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Opposition in the state brought an adjournment motion in the assembly to discuss the matter.

In the Assembly, Chief Minister said, "The government will take strict action against those inmates who carry out illegal activities in prison. "

"The government is planning to deploy commanders to ensure such illegal activities will not take place in the prison. To track the use of electromagnetic waves, jammers will be installed," he added.

