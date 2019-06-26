Reports of Hurriyat leaders ready for talks with Centre a conjecture: Farooq Abdullah

Former Chief Minister on Wednesday downplayed reports of Hurriyat leaders being ready for talks with Central government, saying it is all a 'conjecture'.

"As the has mentioned a few days back that the Hurriyat leaders are ready for talks with the Central government, it is a conjecture. They haven't issued any statement so far," Abdullah told ANI.

While asserting that the meeting should be held, he said, "I hope they talk about it and get into a solution as soon as possible."

Contending that situation in is changing, had on June 22 said that separatist Hurriyat Conference leaders were ready for talks with the Centre.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)