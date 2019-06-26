Reports of Hurriyat leaders ready for talks with Centre a conjecture: Farooq Abdullah

-
ALSO READ
Separatist leaders never asked for security: Hurriyat
Talks must be held with Hurriyat leaders: Farooq Abdullah
Hurriyat Conference ready for dialogue: J&K guv
Hurriyat shouldn't consider me an alien: Satyapal Malik
Mirwaiz Umar Farooq hopes BJP govt will take steps for resolution of political problem of J&K
-
Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday downplayed reports of Hurriyat leaders being ready for talks with Central government, saying it is all a 'conjecture'.
"As the governor has mentioned a few days back that the Hurriyat leaders are ready for talks with the Central government, it is a conjecture. They haven't issued any statement so far," Abdullah told ANI.
While asserting that the meeting should be held, he said, "I hope they talk about it and get into a solution as soon as possible."
Contending that situation in Jammu and Kashmir is changing, Governor Satya Pal Malik had on June 22 said that separatist Hurriyat Conference leaders were ready for talks with the Centre.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU