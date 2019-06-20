Modi introduces his Council of Ministers in Rajya Sabha

-
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday introduced his Council of Ministers in the Rajya Sabha.
Prime Minister read out the name of the ministers along with their portfolios.
It is a customary practice for the Prime Minister to introduce his Council of Ministers after the new government takes over.
Besides Modi, the Union Cabinet for the 17th Lok Sabha includes 24 Cabinet ministers, 9 Ministers of State (MoS) with independent charge and 24 Ministers of State.On Wednesday, Modi introduced his Council of Ministers in Lok Sabha.
