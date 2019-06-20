JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

Ex-IPS Sanjiv Bhat imprisoned for life in 1990 custodial death case
Business Standard

Modi introduces his Council of Ministers in Rajya Sabha

ANI  |  Politics 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday introduced his Council of Ministers in the Rajya Sabha.

Prime Minister read out the name of the ministers along with their portfolios.

It is a customary practice for the Prime Minister to introduce his Council of Ministers after the new government takes over.

Besides Modi, the Union Cabinet for the 17th Lok Sabha includes 24 Cabinet ministers, 9 Ministers of State (MoS) with independent charge and 24 Ministers of State.On Wednesday, Modi introduced his Council of Ministers in Lok Sabha.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, June 20 2019. 13:26 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU