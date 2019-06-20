Maharashtra: World's smallest woman takes part in yoga day celebration in Nagpur

On the eve of International Day, world's smallest living woman, Jyoti Amge, took part in a session in on Thursday.

Amge has been consistent in promoting She has been taking part in events organised in the city every year without fail.

Amge was seen stretching into an accurate yoga pose while sitting on the hands of yoga practitioner

The idea to have an international day of yoga was first proposed by in 2014 in his speech at the The members of the Assembly chose June 21 to mark the day as it is the longest day of the year.

The along with organisations across the country mark this day each year with multiple events in a bid to celebrate and promote awareness on yoga.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)