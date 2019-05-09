More than 1000 guns seized from LA home

Authorities on Wednesday seized more than 1,000 guns from a home located in a locality in

Officials from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, (ATF) along with the Police Department (LAPD) executed a in an investigation of a person suspected of and selling illegal firearms on the border of the Bel Air and Holmby Hills, LAPD told

In addition, ATF Ginger Colbrun, in a written statement, said authorities were anonymously tipped off that someone was "conducting illegal firearms transaction outside the scope of the federal firearm license that the individual possesses."

Along with the weapons, equipment and tools were also found at the location.

Televised footage showed hundreds of rifles and handguns laid out on a driveway as officials from both the agencies continued investigating the matter.

In 2015, the LAPD seized around 1,200 guns, seven tons of ammunition and USD 230,000 in cash from a home. The owner had died of natural causes and was found in his SUV outside his house. At that time, it was considered one of the from any home, the LAPD was quoted as saying.

