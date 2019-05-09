5.8 magnitude quake strikes off Peru coast

An measuring 5.8 on the Richter Scale jolted off the coast of on Wednesday, the (USGS) said.

The quake hit a depth of 10 km and took place at 1:47 pm (UTC time). The epicentre of the quake was located 69 kilometres south of Minas de Marcona, according to USGS.

There were no reports of any casualties, injuries or damage to property. No tsunami warning has been issued.

lies in the 'Ring of Fire', an area in the basin of the Pacific Ocean, which is vulnerable to frequent earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.

