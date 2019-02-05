Mozilla Firefox to mute auto-playing video by default

In a bid to deliver a quieter and less annoying experience to its users, has announced that its browser will soon start automatically muting audio and videos that play by default on websites.

In its official blog, said that 66 will block automatically playing audible video and audio on websites on desktop and Users will be required to hit on the unmute button to listen to the audio. Muted autoplay videos will be permitted.

Users will have the ability to block or allow the autoplay of audio for websites through permissions. The changes will be rolled out as part of the general release for and desktop on 19 March 2019.

