JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » Technology

Colin Munro expected in top three: NZ skipper Kane Williamson

Apple to add more Animoji in iOS 12.2
Business Standard

Mozilla Firefox to mute auto-playing video by default

ANI  |  Internet 

In a bid to deliver a quieter and less annoying experience to its users, Mozilla has announced that its Firefox browser will soon start automatically muting audio and videos that play by default on websites.

In its official blog, Mozilla said that Firefox 66 will block automatically playing audible video and audio on websites on desktop and Android. Users will be required to hit on the unmute button to listen to the audio. Muted autoplay videos will be permitted.

Users will have the ability to block or allow the autoplay of audio for websites through permissions. The changes will be rolled out as part of the general release for Android and desktop on 19 March 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, February 05 2019. 15:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements