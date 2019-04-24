MP: Man dies in police custody after being questioned in theft case

A 22-year-old man died on Tuesday night after he was brought to a station for questioning in an alleged theft case in area here, said

Talking to ANI, of (SP) Indore, Suraj Verma said, "The name of the deceased is Sanjiv. He was brought to police station after which he fell ill during questioning in an alleged theft case."

"A doctor was called and he detected that Sanjiv was having low blood pressure. Sanjiv was sent to a hospital but died under treatment and he was declared brought dead by the hospital," the SP informed.

Verma further said, "The police station in-charge has been suspended and a judicial inquiry being ordered."

Raju Bai, who is the sister of the deceased, alleged that and his mother were taken by the police for questioning. Both were beaten by the police after which Rajiv's mother had to be admitted to hospital.

