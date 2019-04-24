LS polls: Regrettable that CPI (M) has not found a place in Bihar 'mahagathbandhan', says Sitaram Yechury

Yechury, the of Communist Party of (Marxist) said that it is regrettable that the left party has not found a place in the "Mahagathbandan" ( grand alliance).

"It is very regrettable that we have not found a place in 'mahagathbandhan'. The left and the RJD have very old relationship, both have fought together for secularism," said Yechury.

"At Begusarai we are contesting on our own while at rest of places we are supporting 'mahagathbandhan' for we have to defeat the BJP," said Yechury.

Yechury is campaigning for former who is contesting on a CPI ticket from Begusarai where he is pitted against Union of BJP and RJD's Tanveer Hassan.

He said that only issue in this election for the opposition is to defeat

"In the last five years, a very grim situation has reached for everybody, the condition of life is pathetic. Hence we have to defeat BJP," he said.

There are 40 Lok Sabha constituencies in and polling for first, the second and third phase is already over. Voting for 5, 5, 8 and 8 seats respectively will be held on April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19.

