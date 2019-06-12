MP: Searing heat and water scarcity kills monkeys in Damoh

Not only human beings even animals are bearing the brunt of searing heat in Locals told that a troop of monkeys in died because of heat and lack of water in the past week.

Several northern states of the country have been sweltering as the temperature there has risen to over 45 degree Celsius.

"There is a scarcity of water in the area. Around 40-50 monkeys have died due to scorching heat and lack of water. Others animals such as cow, dogs are falling sick due to the extremely hot conditions in the region," said Baba Komal Shah, a resident of

"There is a lot of decomposition smells in and around the area. A lot of monkeys have died. I request the administration to take some steps," said another local.

The official assured that soon adequate arrangements of water will be made in the not so distant future for the animals and thorough investigation will be carried out.

"We have received a complaint. We are looking into the matter. We will send water via tanks. The investigation will be carried out," said Ripudhvan Singh Bhadauriya, Chief Forest Protector,

