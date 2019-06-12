UP: Fake rape extortion racket accused sent to 14 day custody

Fifteen people who were arrested by police on the charges of extorting money from individuals by implicating them in fake rape case, were sent to 14 days of judicial custody.

All the 15 accused including 4 police personnel, two women and nine other individuals were presented before on Tuesday.

All the accused were arrested by a team of police on late night Monday.

"After receiving several complaints by the commuters travelling between Sector 39 and 44, at least 15 people including a senior prosecutor, one sub-inspector, three constables along with two women were arrested by the police in connection with the case," Senior of Police (SSP) of Noida, told ANI.

He added, "The police caught two women, who were also partners in crime, red-handed while they were "settling a matter" with a victim for Rs 50,000 late on Monday night near Sector 44 police outpost."

However, a woman from the gang is still absconding and a search is underway, informed the

"During the probe, the police found that a girl takes a lift from sector 39 and gets down near a police vehicle. With the help of local police, fake rape complaints were made by the woman. Subsequently, money was extorted from the victims."

A detailed investigation has been initiated in this regard, the said.

