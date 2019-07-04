MSRTC slashes fares of Mumbai-Pune bus service

Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) on Wednesday slashed the fares of Mumbai-Pune AC bus services "Shivneri" and "Ashvamedh" by Rs 80 and Rs 120 each respectively.

The revised fare will be implemented from July 8.

The decision was taken in a bid to attract more passengers and also keeping in mind the harsh competition bus services face from taxis services like Ola and Uber.

The rate cut came after the state transport corporation recommended a low pricing for the travel services from Mumbai-Pune route to the Transport Ministry, which accepted it.

