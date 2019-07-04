Telangana: Court disqualifies TRS corporator for having three children

Hyderabad City Civil Court on Wednesday disqualified Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Kachiguda Corporator, Ekkala Chaithanya Kanna, for not disclosing that she had three children.

BJP candidate Umadevi Ramesh Yadav who lost to Kanna during elections, has been made corporator in her place, and will continue till the Council's term ends.

A petition was filed by BJP leader Ramesh Yadav, husband of Uma Rani on the grounds that Kanna had three children, which was in violation with the eligibility criteria guidelines laid down for the candidates contesting local body and sarpanch elections.

