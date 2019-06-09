Mumbai: Two including an 11-year-old boy die of drowning

Two people including an 11-year-old boy died after at two separate places in the city on Sunday.

The first incident was reported at around 2:30 pm when a man drowned in the sea at (Godrej Chowpati), near temple, Juhu, Andheri (West).

The second incident occurred near the marine beach where a boy drowned in the sea, at Sundar Mahal junction at around 3:15 pm. The boy was identified as and was declared dead after he was brought to the hospital.

