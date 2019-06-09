JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

Amid continuing US sanctions, Javad Zarif urges Europe to normalise economic ties with Iran
Business Standard

Mumbai: Two including an 11-year-old boy die of drowning

ANI  |  General News 

Two people including an 11-year-old boy died after drowning at two separate places in the city on Sunday.

The first incident was reported at around 2:30 pm when a man drowned in the sea at Juhu Silver Bridge (Godrej Chowpati), near Iskon temple, Juhu, Andheri (West).

The second incident occurred near the marine beach where a boy drowned in the sea, at Sundar Mahal junction at around 3:15 pm. The boy was identified as Bhairava Ramesh Bariya and was declared dead after he was brought to the hospital.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, June 09 2019. 20:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU