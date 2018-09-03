JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » Business

Abdominal injury ends Smith's CPL stint

USD 300 mn from US neither aid nor assistance: Pak Foreign Minister
Business Standard

Murali Yadama of MYK Laticrete wins 'The Most Trusted CEO' award

ANI  |  New Delhi [India] 

Managing Director of MYK Laticrete India Pvt. Ltd., Murali Yadama has been given the most trusted CEO award by WCRC Ideafest.

WCRC Leaders Asia is currently one of the leading niche media in print and online format in Asia. The award honors excellence in businessmen, who have steered their organizations to great heights in the last financial year, and continues the success spree with their dynamism, strategy as well as the trust of the employees.

WCRC Leaders Asia is an eclectic mix of contemporary findings on special issue on brands, organizations and leaders. The India edition enjoys the most superlative viewership across all business media in the country.

With a Bachelors degree in Ceramic and Cement Engineering under his belt, Murali Yadama has been involved in creating and successfully operating building material companies.

He was instrumental in forging and forming joint ventures with Laticrete International of USA and Schomburg GmbH of Germany and introduced quality building materials and construction chemicals across the Indian and South Asian markets.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, September 03 2018. 13:27 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements