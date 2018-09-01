ICBC elects Chiranjiv Patel as Chairman of Gujarat Regional Council

Indo Canadian Business Chamber (ICBC) has announced election of Chiranjiv Patel as Chairman of Gujarat Regional Council for 2018-2019.
Chiranjiv is known for his immense leadership quality and providing the mentoring platform for start-up and students. He is the MD of P C Snehal Group of companies and founder trustee of karma foundation. Moreover he is also global committee member for Entrepreneurs' Organization and part of so many other government organizations as well.
With his vision and mission "Giving back to the Society" he is trying hard to meet the opportunity and providing platforms to young generations by sharing his knowledge and experiences.
"I feel very privileged and honored to be the chairman of Gujarat Regional Council for ICBC. This new horizon will give some innovative rays of opportunities to the India and Canada business people from different Industry as well," said Chiranjiv on his appointment.
ICBC is India based organisation working for the economic growth and the bilateral relations with the objective to promote trade and business relations between both countries.
The Delhi based head quarter has 5 operating regional counsel to serve as a voice for industry and facilitate exchange of knowledge between government and businesses in both the countries. They are closely working with the high Commission of Canada for the India-Canada business passage.
